On Esports: LG Business Solutions

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Heather Blair, Senior Account Manager, Esports, LG Business Solutions

As a result of growing esports popularity, an increasing number of schools are launching esports clubs and competition teams as extracurricular activities for a broad range of students. Knowing that only 54 percent of students participate in traditional sports, educators have come to appreciate the surging popularity of gaming among youth. As of 2022, 175 universities have joined the National Association of College Esports (NACE), many of which initially became involved through student-run clubs that eventually joined organized, competitive leagues. As the competition heats up and attracts ever-larger investments and public attention, the number of participating schools is likely to continue growing.

In order for fledgling esports programs to deliver meaningful student experiences, they must first evaluate and consider whether their existing computer gear and infrastructure are sufficient to perform at a competitive level. These games typically require up-to-date gaming PCs with powerful graphics cards, while high-quality monitors and peripherals can greatly boost player effectiveness thanks to higher picture quality and brightness, better contrast, clearer communication with teammates, and highly responsive input devices.

Some programs—particularly at middle schools and high schools—have succeeded in repurposing existing equipment and spaces to provide a cost-effective opportunity without encountering opposition. While esports is indeed growing quickly, there can still be obstacles—particularly at the K-12 level—in attaining funding and support from the school boards and administrators responsible for student and community needs.

Institutions that want to address the widest swath of student interests and attract diverse student populations are helping put esports on an equal footing with traditional sports. Through the rise of scholarships, famous student players, and even fortunes made possible by allowing student athletes to sign sponsorship deals, it’s clear that esports has become an important campus activity and will continue to be an enrollment driver as the industry matures.

