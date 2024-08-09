On AI & AV 2024: Yamaha Unified Communications

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Laura Madaio, Director of Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

At Yamaha Unified Communications, our recent efforts have been dedicated to enhancing the quality of audio and video for remote meetings. We have focused on developing simplified configuration tools that enable users to achieve optimal audio performance without needing to be audio experts. By incorporating advanced technologies that prioritize meeting participants and minimize interruptions from irrelevant sources, we have created market-leading products that significantly improve the setup and meeting experiences for our customers.

Our latest AI-driven technologies and new components highlight how AI has enhanced the detection of meaningful audio, identification of speakers, and delivery of a superior meeting experience for remote participants." —Laura Madaio, Director of Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Looking ahead, our philosophy is to build on these advancements by expanding our product family, introducing new features, and providing tools that simplify the design, installation, and optimization of our solutions. Our latest AI-driven technologies and new components highlight how AI has enhanced the detection of meaningful audio, identification of speakers, and delivery of a superior meeting experience for remote participants.

AI technology has been instrumental in improving our audiovisual products over the past few years. It has enabled better differentiation between meaningful and non-meaningful audio, improved speaker detection in both audio and video, and ensured a high-quality meeting experience for remote participants. As we move forward, the integration of AI into our products will continue to grow, providing even more meaningful experiences for users at the far end of meetings.

Importantly, these advancements can be implemented through firmware upgrades, eliminating the need for extensive infrastructure changes. This approach ensures that our customers can benefit from the latest innovations without undergoing costly and time-consuming upgrades.

These cutting-edge technologies showcase how our commitment to excellence drives us to create solutions that empower our customers. By transforming the way they connect, communicate, and collaborate, we are shaping the future of audio communication and setting new standards in the industry.