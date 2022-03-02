On March 1, 2022, Sennheiser released the following message from Andreas and Daniel Sennheiser Co-CEOs.

Dear customers, partners and friends,

After more than 50 years, as of today we are once again completely focused on the professional audio business. This step is certainly a big change in the history of Sennheiser, because we are returning to where we started. And we look forward to what the future holds for us. We are especially looking forward to working even more closely with you, our customers in the professional audio business, from now on.

In the future, we will concentrate our strengths and resources exclusively on our three business units, Pro Audio, Business Communications and Neumann. This is where we are now applying our entire knowledge and comprehensive expertise as one of the world's leading companies within the audio industry. At Sennheiser, we live and breathe audio - in everything we do. Our decades of experience in sound flow into all our products. We try to understand the ideas, challenges and wishes of our customers and then translate them into new technologies and products. As of today, we are doing so with a complete focus on our professional business.

We have clear goals for our future: As a family business, we want to grow sustainably through our own efforts. We have already laid the foundations for this in recent years: We have transformed the company and - despite the pandemic - can look back on a very successful fiscal year. We were not only able to meet our sales targets for 2021 in all business areas, but even exceeded our own expectations. And this was achieved despite the uncertainty that characterized the event industry in a second successive year due to the Corona pandemic.

Accordingly, we will invest significantly in our Pro Audio, Business Communications, and Neumann business units, take advantage of growth opportunities in the markets, and continue to expand our business areas.

In the Pro Audio area, we will continue to exceed the high expectations of our customers in the live and broadcast business with reliable audio solutions and first-class sound quality. In addition, we are developing dedicated software solutions for optimal workflows for these applications. We see particular growth potential in the fast-growing markets for semi-professional applications, such as music and audio-for-video.

In the Business Communications area, we will greatly expand our portfolio of audio solutions for universities and corporate meeting rooms in the coming years. Our goal is to be present with our products in the majority of lecture halls and meeting rooms around the world. To achieve this, we are not only creating products that are audibly better and easy to use, but which solve the particular challenges of hybrid working and learning.

Neumann.Berlin, with its legendary products, is already one of the world's best-known brands for studio-quality audio solutions. We will expand this business area in the future with a strong focus on digital workflows and expanded software and service solutions, as well as with new product offerings, for example for close miking of instruments. There are also growth opportunities in the areas of mobile working, streaming and immersive audio.

The Consumer Electronics business has been fully transferred to Sonova Holding AG - one of the leading providers of hearing solutions - effective March 1, 2022. Sennheiser products in the Consumer Electronics segment excel with the best sound and a unique audio experience. Sonova will build on this and combine it with its technology expertise and strengths in innovative hearing solutions. Under the Sennheiser brand umbrella, we plan to establish a long-term cooperation to continue offering Sennheiser customers first-class audio solutions and premium products in the future.

Shaping the future of the audio world and creating unique sound experiences for customers - that's what Sennheiser stands for. And we will continue to do so in the future.

Andreas und Daniel Sennheiser

Co-CEOs