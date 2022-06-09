InfoComm 2022: Audio Demo Room Derby, Part 1

The excitement on the InfoComm trade show floor is pretty intense, but sometimes you wish there was even more—and if that’s the case, you need to check out this year’s InfoComm Audio Demo rooms. Up on the second floor of West Hall are 10 top manufacturers showing off everything from their networking options to imposing line arrays, and whether the sound is on or not, they’ll knock your socks off (if that actually happens, you should stop by QSC’s demo room to earn yourself a new pair of Q-SYS socks).

Electro-Voice & Dynacord (W201)—Inside EV’s room shared with fellow Bosch brand Dynacord, you’ll get to hear the MTS Series high-output point source loudspeaker series. Consisting of four base models, each MTS standard model is equipped with four 15-inch woofer and dual coaxial mid/high frequency compression drivers. Equipped with two additional woofers, cardioid models deliver full-bandwidth directivity control that reduces sound spill outside the pattern.

L-Acoustics (W203)—There’s a lot of new things going on with L-Acoustics, so after you visit the company’s very busy booth, head over to the demo room to check out a slew of products, including Soka, SB6i, X4i, SB10i and 5XT. While there, you can also experience the new L-ISA Ambiance virtual acoustics enhancement system, which utilizes the same loudspeaker and electronic systems in L-ISA’s object-based mixing technologies to create immersive experiences.

QSC (W207)—Beyond giving away stylish Q-SYS socks (Pro tip: You’ll need to visit their booth as well), QSC has a lot going on inside its demo room, as the company introduces its new AcousticDesign Column Surface-Mount Loudspeaker and CXD-Q Series Eight-Channel Network Processing Amplifiers. While you’re there, make sure to take in the Q-SYS Critical Listening Demo, too.

Biamp (W212)—Biamp is busy at InfoComm with a raft of new products—Parlé audio and video conferencing bars, Vidi conferencing cameras, Apprimo touch interfaces, Impera control systems and much, much more. For the company’s demo room, there’s a variety of things to see and hear, like daily classes on “How to Design with VenuePolar” with instructor Dave Howden, technical services manager, loudspeaker solutions group; the Desono EX and DX loudspeaker series; Community LVH-900 beamforming venue horn; and more.

Renkus-Heinz (W216)—Hidden away inside Renkus-Heinz’s demo room is the SA/SX28 subwoofer, CA/CX121M 12-inch stage monitor, ICC-RN and -RD1 lineup and the ICLive X. InfoComm 2022 also serves as the company’s domestic reveal of the new PCX Series, a range of passive columns with UniBeam steering, which recently picked up a Best in Show award at ISE (opens in new tab).