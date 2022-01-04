Hybrid Work Solutions Will Be on Display at CES 2022

Manufacturers acted quickly to deliver products to serve the most significant consumer lifestyle change in our lifetimes—work-from-home and remote-everything. At CES 2022, expect to see all the latest home office and remote schooling equipment and peripherals to enhance the experience.

Laptop AV Takes a Backseat

Laptops have been dutiful devices, at the ready to bring into a meeting at the office, keep connected while traveling or the occasional work from home day. Work from home (or anywhere) is here to stay, and the built-in webcam, microphone and speakers are not up to the task to ensure intelligibility and parity between the in-office and home meeting experience.

WFH Displays

A 13-inch laptop monitor just doesn’t cut it when working—whether in the office or home office. Among others, LG, and Samsung have addressed the home office monitor.

2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro (Image credit: LG)

The new LG UltraFine Display is a professional-quality monitor designed with the needs of art directors, graphic designers, photo/video editors, and live streamers in mind. Its 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution Nano IPS Black panel boasts a 2000:1 contrast ratio and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors that remain true across a wide viewing angle in various ambient conditions. LG’s first Nano IPS Black panel empowers the LG UltraFine Display to deliver realistic and nuanced black tones.

To maintain the level of color accuracy required by today’s creatives, the LG UltraFine Display comes with a detachable auto self-calibration sensor. Calibration can be scheduled via LG’s software.

Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (Model Name: S80PB), available in 27- and 32-inch models, delivers professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers who need the highest levels of accuracy and range when working in the office or at home. Delivering up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the S80PB provides an ultra-wide range of rich and nuanced colors. With Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600,1 this high-resolution monitor provides an immersive viewing experience, bringing content to life as it was intended. UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare Free monitor, Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood, to provide a distraction-free working environment.

Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports to help users create a simplified workstation that can charge laptops and mobile devices with no additional docking station required.

Watch Live Press Conferences Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The day before the CES show floor opens is “Press Day,” and usually, you need to be a member of the press to score one of the coveted seats in the crowded hall. Because of the still raging variants of COVID, some manufacturers will be live streaming press conferences. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, watch these virtual press conferences: Panasonic at 10:00 a.m. PST, Samsung at 6:30 PST, and Sony’s at 5:00 p.m. PST. Check out LG’s announcements here which have already posted.

From CES 022

Over 2200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person at CES 2022. In the last two weeks, 143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in-person. Construction of exhibitors’ show floor space is well underway and soon attendees will be able to see and experience the latest tech innovations. Key industry audiences are also showing strong commitment: 195 of the Fortune Global 500, 77 of the Interbrand 100, 66 of the top retailers, leading US and global media and attendees from 159 countries are already registered and joining us in Las Vegas. We’re ready to bring the industry back together to experience the next generation of innovation.