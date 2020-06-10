AVIXA's 2020 CTS Holder of the Year: Mark Higgason, CTS-D, CTS-I

Mark Higgason, CTS-D, CTS-I, executive vice president and partner at Encompass AV, was recently named AVIXA's 2020 CTS Holder of the Year. We sat down with him to hear more of his story.

Read more about all of the 2020 AVIXA Award winners.

Mark Higgason

AVN: How did you get your start in the pro AV industry?

MARK HIGGASON: As many do, I had a series of jobs prior to my twenties that were unrewarding—I also didn’t enjoy them at all. I thought "If I have to work the rest of my life, I better find something I enjoy." Pro-Mix Audio and Lighting gave me a shot, and once I began working in AV, I never looked back. I had found it—something I really enjoyed.

AVN: What do you believe will dominate tech conversations for the next year?

MH: I certainly think that work-from-home technologies are going to dominate the conversation for some time. Video conferencing was the norm for corporate executives just three months ago and now it’s all about common household technology!

AVN: Why is having a CTS certification important to you?

MH: Beyond the of achievement and pride of having this certification, I truly understand how important those three letters can be on a resume. It is one of the first things I look for when screening potential candidates. It tells me they can set a goal and achieve it.

AVN: What was the greatest obstacle you faced when growing Encompass AV and how did you overcome it?

MH: As you can imagine, the early days were the toughest. We learned so many lessons the hard way. It took time to prove our capabilities and potential to the market, as well as our clients. You have to build trust with your clients, and that takes time and proven results. Our client relationships are of the utmost importance and we really took the time—and still take the time—to forge those relationships, some of which have already spanned decades.

AVN: What is your leadership style and how do you influence your employees and others in the industry?

MH: I don’t know if I am always successful, but I always try to lead by example. Holding the AVIXA certifications is a big part of this. I strive to be an encouraging and driving force with our staff and others in the industry.

