AV Technology Manager's Guide to Next-Gen Streaming

The Guide to Next-Gen Streaming explores trends, new products and more!

Today, most content streamed from enterprise, higher ed, or other markets can have a near- or broadcast-quality setup that is easier to use and requires fewer technical experts. Artificial intelligence and pattern recognition built into cameras and microphones have made it easier and more cost-effective to live-stream from just about any environment to just about anywhere. Automated workflows have enabled professors to stream classroom instruction with little training needed.

 The Guide to Next-Gen Streaming explores these trends, new products and more!

25 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders (opens in new tab) share their insights into trends and best practices for the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

6 Case Studies (opens in new tab) embrace broadcast-quality

Microsoft’s AV/IT Team (opens in new tab) transforms video production to broadcast the company’s Global All-Hands events to its workforce.

25 AV/IT Products for Next-Gen Streaming: (opens in new tab) Live production platforms and ecosystems, ultra-low latency codecs, streaming processors, UBS devices, cloud solutions, EPTZ’s, cables, microphones, AI cameras, content sharing, video management, cellular bonding, broadcast cameras, and more!

