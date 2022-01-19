Topics

Adapting to a Changing World – Webcast Jan. 26, 2:00 p.m. ET

From AV and IT industry supply chain issues, to reconfiguring the work and learning environments, the Adapting to a Changing World webcast is a must-attend for AV/IT managers and directors, technology integrators and CIOs in corporate, government and higher education.

New Era AV/IT Webcast, Adapting to a Changing World
Discussing key topics such as AV and IT industry supply chain issues, to reconfiguring the work and learning environments, the Adapting to a Changing World webcast is a must-attend for AV/IT managers and directors, technology integrators, and CIOs in corporate, government, and higher education.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET, join me as I moderate a panel of AV/IT industry experts and discuss what is top-of-mind today — Adapting to a Changing World. Every technology manager, director, integrator, CIO, and anyone involved in making decisions about the new working and learning environment needs to have a plan to adapt. 

SUPPLY CHAIN: Some feel the supply chain issue is old news, and if you plan 12 weeks out, everything will be okay. Think again. Learn how some manufacturers are redesigning products to adapt to chip shortages or discontinuing products. And others are well-positioned because they make the parts. 

REFRESH CYCLE: How to plan for a refresh when you don’t know what will be available and when? What equipment is the new “must” in the hybrid workplace and classroom? 

NEAR AND FAR: Going into year three of hybrid environments, some say we aren’t any closer to creating parity. From wireless BYOD, casting just about everything, ensuring speech intelligibility and visual clarity, we discuss what is truly needed to make “hybrid” successful. 

2020 and 2021 HINDSIGHT: Beyond the pandemic, we discuss some assumptions made that didn’t set us up for the long-term.

ATTENDEES: Join the conversation. Bring your questions, share you hero-like successes and 20/20 hindsight—and lessons learned.

THE PANEL

Moderator: Cindy Davis, Brand and Content Director, AV Technology

Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology, Hall Technologies

Tim Mackie, Field Systems Engineer, Yamaha Unified Communications

Jonathan Owens, Senior Consultant, Shen Milsom & Wilke LLC

Michael Smith, Head of Global Strategic Alliances, Samsung Electronics America

Roger Takacs, Strategic Account Manager, Atlona

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.