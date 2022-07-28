A Roundtable – Creating or Expanding Your Higher Ed Esports Program

Register TODAY! (opens in new tab)

Join us on Wednesday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET for an informative roundtable on Creating or Expanding Your Higher Ed Esports Program.

The Creating or Expanding Your Higher Ed Esports Program webcast is designed for CIOs, CTOs, Directors of Esports, Athletic Directors, AV/IT Directors, and other decision makers interested in creating an esports program or expanding an existing program at their college or university.

Our panel of experts will lay the groundwork for what you need to know from assembling the right stakeholders, to planning for facility design and documentation needed, IT infrastructure, AV equipment and gear, installation, the competitive edge, through to ongoing service and support.

This webcast brings together experts from the National Association of Collegiate Esports, global technology firm AVI-SPL, and multinational corporation, Crestron, a leading manufacturer of AV/IT technology solutions.

Establishing the Foundation

You’ve decided you want to develop an esports program—but where do you begin? We discuss assembling the right team of stakeholders.

Space Planning

Whether starting a new program or expanding your existing one, proper space planning is vital. From a multi-use or dedicated space, or an arena, there are several considerations that can make or break a successful esports facility. We discuss the key elements.

Infrastructure, Equipment and Gear

When nanoseconds matter. From ensuring the right infrastructure is in place, to choosing and sourcing gaming PCs and headsets to video processors and signal distribution, to the audio and video walls to engage fans, we paint the big picture.

Build-out

Ensuring interoperability between software, hardware and systems is critical. From programming to installation, we discuss what you should expect during the build-out phase.

Game On

Ensuring that competition day is well supported and how to avoid game stoppage.

Leveling Up

You’ve decided to expand upon your esports program. We discuss building upon your current investment.

Beyond Game Day

Like anything, an esports program requires technology teams to ensure staff is trained, and that equipment and systems are always working and up to date. We discuss how support your esports program without needing to hire a whole new staff.

Panelists

Brandon Brunhammer

Director LD & Simulation at AVI-SPL

Over 12 of experience in the AV industry with history of working as a solution architect, operations manager, and engineer in information technology and production. working with clients to design and implement solutions with technology to unify multiple platforms to synchronize work flow. Implementing custom experiential environments to improve customer relations.

Michael DiBella

Director of Product Marketing, Commercial at Crestron

With over 20 years of highly innovative cross-channel marketing, Michael DiBella leads Crestron’s commercial marketing efforts for DigitalMedia, XiO Cloud and Control platforms. In addition to his proven business acumen, DiBella has become a recognized subject matter expert with speaking engagements at industry events such as InfoComm as well as sitting on industry panels.

Ashley "AJ" Jones

Director, Membership Sales and Services at National Association of Collegiate Esports

Ashley "AJ" Jones is the Director, Membership Sales and Services at the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) since joining the team in August 2021. In her role, Jones works with the NACE membership team to develop and implement a comprehensive recruitment and retention plan. Jones is NACE’s primary representative for more than 200 colleges and universities.

Jones served as the Esports Head Coach at Park University in Parkville, MO, from January 2019 to July 2021. In her time at Park University, Jones launched the university’s first esports program. In the greater Kansas City area, Jones has created community and educational partnerships including serving as Chair of the Kansas City Esports Coalition and Outreach Director for KCGameOn. Jones also held the title of Chair-Elect for the NACE Board of Directors prior to her employment in the National Office.

Moderated by Cindy Davis

Content and Brand Director

AV Technology



For more than 20 years, she has developed and delivered content for the industry's top print and online publications as well as at live events and trade shows. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of converged technology spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry.

