5 Essential Signal Management Products

(Sponsored Content)

The next couple of years will see a more rapid adoption of networked AV, with signal management featured front-and-center in the pro AV industry.

With that in mind, here are signal management products you need to know about in 2019.

Pro tip: for more on signal management, download the 2019 Integration Guide to Signal Management.  

Hall Research FHD264

The FHD264 is a family of HDMI over IP Senders (encoders) and Receivers (decoders) that distributes up to 64 HD video signals to 250-plus displays on a 1 gigabit local area network. They also extend serial RS-232 communications and IR remote signals. The FHD264-S Sender provides local HDMI output. Failsafe video routing is available through the Receiver in case of a loss of video at the Sender end. The RS-232 serial ports on each unit can be used in SoIP mode (Serial over IP), which allows third-party IP controllers to control peripheral equipment via RS-232.

DVIGear DisplayNet

Powered by SDVoE technology, DisplayNet products provide flexible AV distribution with zero frame latency, artifact-free image quality, and near-infinite scalability. Unlike traditional AV matrix switchers, DisplayNet delivers multilayer switching and allows for any combination of transmitters and receivers, with limitless expansion capability. The DN-200 series is HDCP 2.2-compliant and supports both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 at 4K/60Hz with up to 12-bit color. DisplayNet includes a high-performance processing engine that allows for fast signal switching, multiviewing of up to 32 simultaneous sources, and advanced video wall functionality for up to 8x8 arrays.

Black Box MediaCento IPX

MediaCento IPX provides a new level of scalability compared to existing proprietary and coax systems. The video extender allows users to transmit 4K UHD HDMI video and audio over LAN to a virtually unlimited number of screens. With lossless compression and low latency, integrators will get broadcast-quality video and audio; it can be used for point-to-point and multicast transmissions, virtual matrix switching, and videowalls. The standalone MediaCento IPX Controller gives users full flexibility, including dual network support. Alternately, users may build their network with the LPB2900 Series Switches with built-in basic control functionality.

Aurora Multimedia IPX-TC3 Series

The next-generation IPX-TC3 series 10 Gb/s transceiver is capable of 4K60 4:4:4 with a frame latency of 100 μs (0.1 ms). According to Aurora, it is the world’s first 10G SDVoE product to have a redundant fiber version and selectable copper fiber in a single unit; Aurora says it is the first company to utilize PoE with 10G, and has worked with Ethernet switch companies to develop and ship 10G PoE switches, paving the way for cleaner installations. The IPX-TC3 is available in both a box and wall plate version for a clean install. A pro version adds even more features for advanced applications.

Netgear M4300-96X

The Netgear M4300-96X is a 2U rack height modular switch starting at $100 per port that comes either empty or pre-populated, and scales up to 96 ports of 10G Ethernet or up to 24 ports of 40G Ethernet, or a combination. To take unnecessary complexity out of AVoIP deployments, Netgear created M4300 switches that are preconfigured for easy, true AV and multicast Zero Touch network configuration. Simply select the M4300-96X port expansion cards that fit the requirements, insert the cards, connect the SDVoE encoders and decoders, and power on the switch.

