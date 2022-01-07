5 AV Shapeshifters

I’m in awe when I see spectacular projection mapping installations. But not just any installation; the technology must not be apparent, and applicable, the audio needs to be as immersive as the video. The experience needs to transform the environment and transport the viewer to another world.

Below are five recent favorite shapeshifting installations.

'Ride of the Sky Lion,' the Flying Theatre attraction at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, features a world-class sound system centered on EM Acoustics' new flagship Reference Series R10 system. (Image credit: EM Acoustics)

LEGOLAND Bolsters U.K.'s First Flying Theatre Ride With EM Acoustics R10 System

The ride includes a 15m high parabolic metal screen and three floors of moving gondolas to create an immersive flying experience through the new World of Mythica. With localized scent, water spray and wind devices on each gondola adding to the immersive experience, it was essential that the dynamic audio content be an integral part of that element, adding excitement yet feeling totally natural. Read the full article ...

The 2019 LUMA Projection Arts Festival transformed Binghamton, New York, into an interactive, immersive art scene. (Image credit: Light Harvest Studio/Mark Doyle)

Nobody is going to tell you that projection mapping isn't complicated, but getting advice and inspiration from two AV pros — combined with knowing there are design and engineering experts from Panasonic behind you — will give you the confidence you need.

The principles of projection mapping are the same whether a $500 or a $200,000 projector is used, which is why Philippe Bergeron, president and CEO of world-renowned visual storytelling and 3D-mapping company PaintScaping, recommends starting small. Read the full article ...

Over the last few years and especially as audiences return to in-person events, Panasonic has recognized a growing demand among consumers around the globe for more out-of-the-box, immersive experiences. (Image credit: Panasonic)

From “Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience” to BARTKRESA Studio’s Shogyo Mujo sculpture, Panasonic’s AV technology has been behind some of AREA15’s spectacular visual features.

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America announced its newest collaboration with AREA15, an experiential event and entertainment district in Las Vegas. AREA15 offers a curation of vibrant, themed entertainment experiences and ever-changing art and retail experiences for locals and visitors of all ages. Read the full article ...

(Image credit: WorldStage)

Garena marked the fourth anniversary of its mobile battle royale game Free Fire by partnering with Limelight Projection Mapping and WorldStage on a Guinness Book of World Records event at the Tropicana Las Vegas Resort on the night of Aug. 19. Limelight and WorldStage teamed to create a massive video display that was projected onto the entire façade of The Club Tower of the Tropicana. It covered more than 60,000 square feet and featured more than 1.6 million lumens of light. Read the full article ...

(Image credit: Immersive Van Gogh)

The enveloping visual projections that comprise Immersive Van Gogh, a traveling exhibition of the post-impressionist painter’s artworks staged by Lighthouse Immersive, are enhanced by an original musical score reproduced through Meyer Sound loudspeaker systems. All audio and video technology for the nationwide rollout is supplied and installed by Production Resource Group (PRG). Read the full article ...