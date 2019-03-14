10 Things You Don't Know About Me: Victoria J. Ferrari

In this week's 10 Things You Don't Know About Me, we get to know Victoria J. Ferrari. Victoria can be found on Twitter at @Victoria0429.

1. I once sang on stage in front of 15,000 people with Avril Lavigne.

2. My favorite place on Earth is New York City.

3. If I don’t get 8 hours of sleep a night, I am a complete basket case the next day.

4. I am a completely accurate shot.

5. I am a first-generation American—both my parents immigrated from Italy.

Image 1 of 4 Victoria with her husband in Central Park. Image 2 of 4 Victoria onstage with Avril Lavigne. Image 3 of 4 Victoria and her husband on their wedding day. Image 4 of 4 Victoria claims to be a "completely accurate shot."

6. I was once in charge of an AV manufacturing company and had a hand in making/figuring out engineering design decisions such as adding HDCP compatibility and higher resolutions to a limited chip set.

7. I have 13 nieces and nephews.

8. In 2007, my then-fiancé and I decided to cancel our big wedding and elope to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Been married ever since!

9. I always have a song stuck in my head.

10. I market/promote/manage an extremely talented musical artist—Lizi Bailey—completely pro bono. She’ll thank me in her Grammy speech one day.

Bonus Fun Fact: Victoria is speaking at the April 2019 AV/IT Summit. Click here to learn more.