10 Things You Don't Know About Me: Victoria J. Ferrari

In this week's 10 Things You Don't Know About Me, we get to know Victoria J. Ferrari. Victoria can be found on Twitter at @Victoria0429.
1. I once sang on stage in front of 15,000 people with Avril Lavigne.
2. My favorite place on Earth is New York City.
3. If I don’t get 8 hours of sleep a night, I am a complete basket case the next day.
4. I am a completely accurate shot.
5. I am a first-generation American—both my parents immigrated from Italy.
Victoria with her husband in Central Park.
Victoria onstage with Avril Lavigne.
Victoria and her husband on their wedding day.
Victoria claims to be a "completely accurate shot."
6. I was once in charge of an AV manufacturing company and had a hand in making/figuring out engineering design decisions such as adding HDCP compatibility and higher resolutions to a limited chip set.
7. I have 13 nieces and nephews.
8. In 2007, my then-fiancé and I decided to cancel our big wedding and elope to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Been married ever since!
9. I always have a song stuck in my head.
10. I market/promote/manage an extremely talented musical artist—Lizi Bailey—completely pro bono. She’ll thank me in her Grammy speech one day.
