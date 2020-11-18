Higher Ed Campus 2021 Webcast to Explore Future of Learning Tech

AV Technology is set to host a panel discussion on the massive transformation higher education has undergone in 2020, and where things are headed going forward. The webcast will be held on Monday, Nov. 23 at 2:00 pm ET.

(Image credit: Future)

“In preparation for Monday’s Higher Ed Campus 2021 webcast, I’ve had several engaging conversations with the panelists,” said panel moderator, Cindy Davis, contributing editor to AV Technology and Systems Contractor News. “While there are some common threads such as adding cameras and microphones to classrooms, and a heated discussion about bandwidth and streaming quality, each university panelist has his or her perspective on what the campus will look like in 2021.”

Join us on Monday, Nov. 23, 2:00 pm ET, for the Higher Ed Campus 2021 Webcast

Higher Ed Campus 2021: Lessons Learned, and What's Next!

To say that 2020 was challenging is an understatement, but with nearly 10 months of trials, errors, and successes AV/IT directors, educational technologists, and industry experts compare notes on what worked, what didn't, and what they are planning for 2021.

Lessons learned, and what to keep!

AV/IT solutions for the 2021 campus

The new look of distance learning

The new on-campus classroom

The hybrid campus

Manufacturers share new solutions

Register today!

Panelists: