Higher Ed Campus 2021 Webcast to Explore Future of Learning Tech

AV Technology is set to host a panel discussion on the massive transformation higher education has undergone in 2020, and where things are headed going forward. The webcast will be held on Monday, Nov. 23 at 2:00 pm ET.
“In preparation for Monday’s Higher Ed Campus 2021 webcast, I’ve had several engaging conversations with the panelists,” said panel moderator, Cindy Davis, contributing editor to AV Technology and Systems Contractor News. “While there are some common threads such as adding cameras and microphones to classrooms, and a heated discussion about bandwidth and streaming quality, each university panelist has his or her perspective on what the campus will look like in 2021.”
Join us on Monday, Nov. 23, 2:00 pm ET, for the Higher Ed Campus 2021 Webcast
Higher Ed Campus 2021: Lessons Learned, and What's Next!
To say that 2020 was challenging is an understatement, but with nearly 10 months of trials, errors, and successes AV/IT directors, educational technologists, and industry experts compare notes on what worked, what didn't, and what they are planning for 2021.
- Lessons learned, and what to keep!
- AV/IT solutions for the 2021 campus
- The new look of distance learning
- The new on-campus classroom
- The hybrid campus
- Manufacturers share new solutions
Panelists:
- Frank Alaimo, Senior AV Systems Specialist, CTS-I, DMC-E-4K AV/IT Systems Specialist, Classroom Technology Services at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- George Klippel, Director of Channel Sales for North America at LiveU
- Andrew Kornstein, Business Development Manager at Sennheiser
- Tina Deveny Oestreich, Ph.D., Senior Director, Teaching and Learning Technologies at Case Western Reserve University
- Rony Sebok, Co-founder and VP Technology at 1 Beyond
- Tim Van Woeart, Senior Project Supervisor, Digital Classroom Services at Rutgers University
- Joe Way, PhD, CTS, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services at University of Southern California
- Moderator: Cindy Davis, Contributing editor to AV Technology and Systems Contractor News