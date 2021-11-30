Dec. 14 - Join Us for the Esports and Education Virtual Conference & Expo 2021

December 14, 2021, join us for the Esports and Education Virtual Conference & Expo 2021

From highly organized events, to tournaments watched by millions, this professional and competitive sport is now top of the curriculum at K-12 and universities across America.

AV Technology, Systems Contractor News, Tech & Learning, and NASEF are co-hosting a one-day virtual conference for K-12 and higher education AV professionals with sessions that explore the technologies, trends, and experience in esports and education.

Agenda Snapshot

Keynote: Enriching Esports Based on Four Years of Research: Constance Steinkuehler is a Professor in the Department of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine where she researches culture, cognition, and learning in the context of multiplayer online videogames.

Anatomy of an Esports Program: Planning, Infrastructure, Software, Hardware and Streaming: This expert panel will discuss defining program goals and matching the technology needed to equip a university or K-12 esports program.

The World of University Esports: From a student-centered, academic endeavor with a modest gaming room to a highly competitive Division 1 university with a varsity-level spectator arena, esports directors from leading universities discuss goals and objectives, challenges, and successes of their respective programs.

[ REGISTER NOW! ]

Education Through Esports: A team from NASEF will discuss the important core values for a K-12 esports program. NASEF is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to develop STEAM-based skills and social emotional attributes such as communication, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities needed to thrive in work and in life

Networking in Exhibit Hall: Visit with leading manufacturers in the esports industry, and network with your peers.

An Exciting Afternoon

Afternoon Keynote: What is Cybercitizenship?: In her keynote, Miss Harvey will explore the definition of digital citizenship, cornerstone concepts that support it and the small changes that each of us can make today for a better digital tomorrow.

Esports Tech Talk: When nanosecond latency, the highest resolution displays, and fully immersive audio matter. This panel of experts discuss the technologies that make the difference between first and second place, and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators.

Networking in Exhibit Hall: Visit with leading manufacturers in the esports industry, and network with your peers.

The Making of The Digital Rube Goldberg Machine Minecraft Contest: The students shine in this panel when you see their projects in action! Jennifer George, granddaughter of the brilliant cartoonist, engineer and inventor Rube Goldberg will present how The Digital Rube Goldberg Machine Minecraft Contest transformed the physical to the digital world.

Wrap-Up/Passport to Prizes: Join us as we wrap-up the day’s programming, along with prize giveaways, courtesy of our group of sponsors.