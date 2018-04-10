With Its Model Under the Gun, an Online-Education Leader Makes the Case for Mentors (The Chronicle for Higher Education)

"Scott Pulsipher, president of Western Governors U.: The inspector general’s report looked only at how the university’s teaching model matched up with regulations, and "made no effort to evaluate the quality.” An audit last year by an independent arm of the U.S. Education Department questioned whether the teaching model of Western Governors University, built around competency-based learning, ran afoul of a federal law. Western Governors begged to differ."—Source: The Chronicle for Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of mentorship can go a long way. Read why mentorship has been an important part of the model at Western Governors U. The U.S. Education Department may not be on board with the structure, but their outcomes tell a different story — just look at the responses from alumni. —Eduwire Editors