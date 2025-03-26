On Your Business: Put Me In, Coach

CORRECTIONS

Just as it is common for both technical and non-technical professionals to share that they just "fell into" the AV industry, owners of AV service provider firms share a familiar origin story. Many AV businesses were naively launched in response to an idea or opportunity without a formal plan or understanding of the demands and requirements of running a successful business.

The popular inception story of AV service provider businesses points to a reoccurring storyline in which the principal began as a freelancer or solopreneur relying on their technical expertise, unique skill set, and mastery of their craft to make themselves marketable. The driving force behind their venture often includes the desire to satisfy a client's need, provide a higher-level product or service, or offer a more customized or personalized solution with an inclination for independence, appreciation, financial reward, and/or achievement. While most owners of these businesses can hang their hat on their knowledge and expertise in their trade, many start with limited business training and an absence of insight into the best practices of running a successful business.

Under Pressure

Running a business can seem easy as a sole proprietor, where all the actions and decisions are centered around the owner. Early success may often be a product of pent-up client demand, a unique opportunity, or a high volume of business resulting in competitive pricing. However, these fortunes can be short-lived and misleading.

As client demands and operational needs grow, they begin to exceed the capacity of the singular owner, triggering the need for expansion. When owners face this pressure to grow, they reach an inflection point where the needs of the business surpass their inherent or accumulated business knowledge, and they can benefit from a higher level of business acuity.

While some business owners are prepared to take the next step in business growth, many are ill-equipped to tackle what lies ahead of them and, even worse, are unaware of what they don't know. Unfortunately, it's not until they misstep and are impacted by costly mistakes that they realize the need for additional business expertise and experience. Some will continue along the path of ignorance, relying on their instinct to respond to daily challenges, while others will seek enlightenment to address their shortcomings.

One valuable option that may not be on everyone's radar but is growing in popularity is hiring a business coach. While mentors and trainers can provide highly regarded insight and support, coaches are hired to ensure business owners and leaders perform at their best and achieve desired results. Business coaches are typically small businesses themselves who specialize in helping fellow owners and leaders understand how to strengthen their skills and prepare themselves and their organizations for success.

Different Training Methods

Business coaching comes in many forms and formats, offering owners options to determine what works best for them and fits their needs. Some business coaches focus on consulting with organizational leaders to establish strategic plans and set annual and quarterly goals with periodic meetings to evaluate progress, results, and misses. Other types of coaches work one-on-one with business owners to be their advisors and guide them through navigating day-to-day activities and decision-making.

The Pro AV industry puts a lot of emphasis on the value of technical training, certifications, and qualifications. The same should hold true for the importance of business knowledge, skills, and mastery.

A third approach involves a more comprehensive blend of services where the business owner and leadership team are coached individually, focusing on their areas of responsibility. In addition, the entire leadership team is coached to ensure alignment, establish goals, monitor progress, and work cohesively to achieve results.

While the benefits of a business coaching are indisputable for those who have found the right resources and are committed to doing the necessary work, working with a coach is not for everyone. First off, hiring a coach does not automatically lead to results. Coaches are paid to coach the owner or leaders, not do the work for them. Business owners and leaders need to be "coachable," meaning they are willing to listen and trust the guidance of their coach.

Since most business owners aren't accustomed to answering to someone, having their decisions challenged, or being held accountable for completing tasks and producing results, they need to be ready to adjust their mindset and behaviors to benefit from coaching. Coaching will be an ineffective and unnecessary expense if these criteria are not satisfied.

The Right Fit

Finding the right coach that fits the needs of the owner, leaders, and organization is another critical factor in determining the effectiveness of business coaching. Even more important than other business relationships, owners and leaders need to feel confident and comfortable working closely with their business coach to share susceptible business details and be as vulnerable as necessary to reveal their weaknesses and call out their deficiencies.

In turn, the coach needs to mesh well with the personality and behavioral traits of the owner and leaders so they can communicate effectively, motivate successfully, and gain the confidence required to enlist the team's belief. Like any client-provider relationship, the provider must demonstrate value and return on the client's investment, while the client must also do their part to commit to the provider's success.

The Pro AV industry puts a lot of emphasis on the value of technical training, certifications, and qualifications. The same should hold true for the importance of business knowledge, skills, and mastery. While outwardly, clients evaluate AV service providers on their technical abilities and know-how, it is their business operations that they genuinely value. Whether it is enhanced customer service, project efficiency resulting in time and cost savings, accuracy and thoroughness in implementation, or consistency in service, businesses with a solid organizational infrastructure, as well as proven systems and processes, help them succeed and benefit their clients.

Committing to evolving business skills and knowledge is as essential as having a technically sound company. Understanding the importance of having a resource to help owners and leaders develop and strengthen their businesses is vital to the success of the organization, its members, and its clients. Whether through working with a business coach or other means, continually advancing business acumen is a requirement rather than an option for achieving long-term stability.