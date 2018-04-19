Why One Professor Prefers Electronic Ink Over Fancy Tablets (Campus Technology)

"There is no app store where people can acquire new uses for it. The interface is dim. And the stylus has to be recharged just like the device itself. Yet, at least one instructor wouldn't give up his Sony Digital Paper, even for the most tricked-out iPad Pro or Microsoft Surface."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sometimes, the fanciest tech isn’t the best fit. For this professor, the benefits of an electronic ink device outweigh the bells and whistles of higher-end iPads. —Eduwire Editors