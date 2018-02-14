When will technology disrupt higher education? (The Boston Globe)

"In the early 1990s, at the dawn of the Internet era, an explosion in academic productivity seemed to be around the corner. But the corner never appeared. Instead, teaching techniques at colleges and universities, which pride themselves on spewing out creative ideas that disrupt the rest of society, have continued to evolve at a glacial pace."—Source: The Boston Globe



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will edtech imminently disrupt higher ed and displace academics? We haven’t seen it happen yet — the foundations of brick and mortar institutions have been relatively solid this far, but this author makes his case for changes on the horizon. —Eduwire Editors