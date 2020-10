"Some college students travel or study abroad to enhance their learning. Why shouldn’t the faculty, administrators and innovators who shape students’ on-campus education experience do the same?" —Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you've resolved to be more connected to the higher ed tech community this year, you won't want to miss EdSurge's comprehensive compilation of 50+ edtech-centric events. —EDUwire Editors