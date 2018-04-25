Unizin Building Data Platform on the Google Cloud (Campus Technology)

"Unizin, the consortium of 25 colleges and universities focused on improving teaching and learning with technology, is turning to the Google Cloud as the foundation for an 'interoperable, standards-driven ecosystem for teaching and learning data.' The Unizin Data Platform will allow member universities to securely store, integrate and analyze student data and leverage those insights to improve student outcomes."—Source: Campus Technology

Read why Unizin is taking it to the cloud to help its consortium members leverage the power of data. —Eduwire Editors