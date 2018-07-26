The Rocky Road of Using Data to Drive Student Success (Campus Technology)

"The premise is fairly simple: If colleges or universities could just identify students most at risk of failing a required course based on a predictive model, faculty and advisers could reach out and lend helping hands. But the road to student success in higher education is often pitted with potholes."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, data can help keep students on the path to success, but you have to properly harness its power, which can take some trial and error. Read the lessons learned by the California State University system’s journey with predictive analytics. —Eduwire Editors