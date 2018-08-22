Topics

The Campus of the Future (EDUCAUSE Review)

"This was not my first rodeo. My first project as an educational technology researcher at the University of Minnesota in 2008 was to evaluate and assess the impact of a pair of technologically enhanced prototype classrooms with round tables, 360° glass markerboards, and laptop plug-ins with dedicated display panels. I was skeptical that learning spaces by themselves would make much of a difference in the lives of instructors and students, but I embraced the research project with gusto—it was, after all, my job."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how emerging technologies from AR and VR to 3D printing and scanning are molding the future shape of institutions. —Eduwire Editors