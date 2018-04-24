Survey: Higher ed leaders prioritize institutional analytics over learning analytics (EdScoop)

"Over 60 percent of colleges and universities have an analytics programs in place, and a majority of higher education institutions are investing in data analytics programs for the purpose of improving operational efficiency, according to the results of a survey released Monday by Ellucian, a Virginia-based provider of higher education technology solutions."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data analytics programs still face major obstacles, from funding issues to cultural barriers. How do you promote learning from data at your institution? —Eduwire Editors