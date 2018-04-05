SUNY Upgrades Library Tech in 61 Campus Libraries (Campus Technology)

"The State University of New York is replacing its disparate library systems with technology from Ex Libris. The company's Alma library services platform and Primo discovery and delivery solution will be implemented at 61 libraries across the university system."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The SUNY system is vast, and consolidating services across 61individual libraries is no small task. Read how implementing the same platforms across the board has added consistency and maximized the utilization of resources. —Eduwire Editors