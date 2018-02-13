Report: Advising Attendance Is Up, but More ‘In-Depth’ Student Support Is Still Needed (EdSurge)

"More students today are seeing their college advisors. That’s according to a recent survey by the Center for Community College Student Engagement, a research initiative out of the University of Texas at Austin, which found that 78 percent of returning students claim they have met with an advisor."—Source: EdSurge



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More and more students are meeting with their advisors, but student want more from the experience. Could predictive analytics help fill in the gaps and provide students more targeted support based on data? —Eduwire Editors