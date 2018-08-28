Q&A: Laura Lucas Explains What Goes into Modern Classroom Design (EdTech Magazine)

"While the concept of reshaping the classroom to enhance the quality of education has taken hold in K–12 schools, higher education institutions have been slower to adapt."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Designing and implementing a modern classroom that hits all the right notes is no small task. In this Q&A, Laura Lucas, the learning spaces manager at St. Edward’s University, discusses creating effective learning environments as well as getting faculty on board to use the technologies these classrooms incorporate. —Eduwire Editors