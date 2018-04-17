Q&A: Harvard Strategic Data Project’s Miriam Greenberg on Better Data, Better Decisions (EdTech Magazine)

"If leveraged effectively, data can mean the difference between a student failing out or graduating. While some institutions have already developed successful data initiatives, many can benefit from guidance as they explore this emerging field. Enter Harvard University’s Strategic Data Project, a network of education leaders and data strategists who seek to advance data-driven decision-making."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Big data can make a big impact — it can help us keep students on the path to success, but harnessing it effectively is no small task. Read how Harvard’s SDP aims to help institutions form a solid data-driven strategy. —Eduwire Editors