Online STEM Courses Need More Real-World Interactivity (Campus Technology

"What do students want in the learning activities for their online STEM courses? They'd prefer more real-life problems to solve and instructional resources such as simulations, case studies, videos and demonstrations. They'd also like the chance to meet and collaborate with other students as well as teaching assistants online. Finally, they'd appreciate clear and consistent information from instructors about instructions, assignments, assessments, due dates, course pages and office hours."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online STEM students want the same access to real-world tools that brick and morter students have, and programs must provide the curriculum to meet these needs. Students also want face-to-face labs and real-time problems that require dexterous problem-solving. —Eduwire Editors