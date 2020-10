"MOOCs have gone from a buzzword to a punchline, especially among professors who were skeptical of these “massive open online courses” in the first place. But what is their legacy on campuses?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that we’re on the other side of the hype cycle, MOOCs have evolved into a solutions that is less massive with pathways to credentials. —Eduwire Editors