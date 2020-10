"The U.S. Department of Education is making a mobile app available for students applying for federal financial aid. This beta version of the "myStudentAid" app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new app will help students and parents complete FAFSA applications from mobile devices, though this is just a beta release — more features will be rolled out in an October update. —Eduwire Editors