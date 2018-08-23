Topics

Makerspaces a growing trend, but will they deliver? (eCampus News)

"Makerspaces—physical spaces that create communities for collaboration, skill building, and equipment sharing—are multiplying on campuses across the country. These spaces give students hands-on, collaborative, and entrepreneurial experiences that complements classroom instruction."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Makerspaces have been generating a lot of buzz in higher ed, but what is the ROI of these hands-on spaces for student creation? eCampus News digs into the details. —Eduwire Editors