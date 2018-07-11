Topics

Maintaining the Faculty Voice in Asynchronous Online Courses (The EvoLLLution)



"Anxiety about teaching used to be confined largely to staying up to date on the subject matter I was teaching and getting up to speed on new learning technologies (if I deemed them applicable and worth the effort). In other words, apart from an overflowing trash can and a dirty whiteboard, I was largely in control of my teaching and learning environment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a thoughtful piece exploring the importance of assessment, self-reflection, and taking holistic team approaches. For successful asynchronous learning, dynamic faculty-to-student interaction is key. —Eduwire Editors