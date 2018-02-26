Leveraging Technology to Simplify the Back-End and Improve the Front-End (The EvoLLLution)

"The expectations on colleges and universities today are different than they used to be. Traditionally, postsecondary institutions were responsible for ensuring programming was high quality. Eventually, there were expectations for greater flexibility. Then, for new modalities. Then, for specific outcomes. Today, postsecondary institutions—and especially divisions that serve non-traditional students—must meet all these expectations while also delivering a customer experience that matches what individuals are used to receiving from companies like Amazon. "—Source: The EvoLLLution



The right tools can streamline processes and incorporate efficiencies seamlessly into campus workflow, but identifying the tools that best serve the institution is no small task. For UC Berkeley Extension, a CLM helps them offer the quality of experience that students have come to expect. —Eduwire Editors