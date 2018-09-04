Topics

Key Considerations for Your Next High Ed Cloud Storage Solution (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

Key Considerations for Your Next High Ed Cloud Storage Solution (EdTech Magazine)

"Cloud storage is ubiquitous, inexpensive and feature-rich. Yet choosing the right platform and rolling it out consistently across an entire campus can be challenging. Employees expect consumer-grade access and abilities, while IT leaders require enterprise-grade controls."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There are many avenues for institutions to consider when your store campus data in the cloud, but one thing is for sure — you need a solid strategy. Don’t miss these tips from EdTech Magazine that will help keep your school up to speed. —Eduwire Editors