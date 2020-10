"Online students need to feel an instructor presence in their classes. Thorough explanations and effective communication help fulfill this need and can transform a mediocre online course into a great one—and it all starts with the syllabus."—Source: Faculty Focus

A solid structure can help online students feel more connected to their instructors. This article shares helpful pointers for crafting syllabi for online courses that hit all the right notes. —Eduwire Editors