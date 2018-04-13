How We Can Prevent a Digital Divide 2.0 as Virtual Reality Expands (EdTech Magazine)

"In the early days of the digital revolution, the digital divide was a major concern. Many institutions, including my own, developed programs to ensure all students would have access to technology. Now we are entering a new era, in which virtual and augmented reality offer an exciting opportunity to reinvent our learning environments."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For tech to truly transform learning, access is key. How can we avoid creating new barriers to access with virtual reality? EdTech Magazine shares some solid advice to make resources available and teach students how to use VR technologies. —Eduwire Editors