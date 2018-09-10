How AI will shape the university of the future (eCampus News)

"In light of the fact that only 59 percent of students who begin pursuing a four-year degree at a higher-ed institution graduate within six years, many in the industry are seeking innovative ways to improve student outcomes."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how institutions are tapping into innovative use cases for artificial intelligence to keep students on the path to success and improve their higher ed experience. If you want to be prepared to receive the benefits for new advancements in machine learning, it’s important to examine the ways your school collects and aggregates data. —Eduwire Editors