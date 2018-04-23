Higher Ed Tends to Give Innovation More Lip Service than Formal Backing (Campus Technology)

"Should higher education institutions invest money in their innovation efforts? Most colleges don't seem to think so. A survey among U.S. academic administrators found that while more than nine in 10 institutions (91 percent) reference innovation in their strategic or academic plans, just four in 10 (40 percent) have a dedicated budget for innovation. According to the experts who undertook this bit of research, without earmarked funds to support innovation efforts, formal planning goals backing innovation may not succeed."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There can be barriers to innovation in higher ed, from funding and staffing issues to lacking the appropriate technology. This article shares some helpful lessons for pushing ideas forward. —Eduwire Editors