Higher ed IT experts point to security breaches as 'inevitable' — EDUCAUSE report (EdScoop)

"Information security tops the list of critical IT issues for the third consecutive year, according to a report from EDUCAUSE, the higher education technology association. "—Source: EdScoop



WHY THIS MATTERS:

It’s likely no surprise to see information security at the top of this list of campus IT priorities for the third year running. The pervasiveness of this concern underscores the importance for IT teams to craft proactive strategies for dealing with breaches, rather than just reacting if and when the time comes. —Eduwire Editors