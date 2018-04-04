Here's what's happening inside the nets at the University of Michigan's new drone lab (EdScoop)

"The University is of Michigan is hoping that its new outdoor drone facility that opened March 28 will foster a collaborative environment for students to experiment with aerial drone technology. And in some of the early experiments, the drones themselves will be cooperating."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The impressive outdoor M-Air facility offers four-stories of enclosed netting to give students and researchers from many disciplines a place to experiment with drones. The facility has many built-in sensors to help collect data, and since it is outside, it will offer a place to test drones in various weather situations. —Eduwire Editors