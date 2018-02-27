Hawaii Legislators Abandon Plan for Faculty Mandate on OER (Inside Higher Ed)

"Hawaii legislators last month backtracked on a bill that would have forced faculty members in the University of Hawaii system to use open educational resources -- freely accessible and openly licensed teaching materials. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed



WHY THIS MATTERS:

The mandatory OER bill passed last month in Hawaii is now being walked back by lawmakers. While many believe the bill had good intentions, having been based on the success of campus OER initiatives, the state-mandated use of OER felt like an overreach to many faculty members. —Eduwire Editors