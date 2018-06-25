Could an up-and-coming technology make your campus stand out? (eCampus News)

"4K resolution—also known as ultra-high definition (UHD)—is a fast-growing technology, with use of 4K content expected to increase from around 10 percent today to almost 40 percent in 2020. It was a trending topic at the recent InfoComm and UBTech conferences in Las Vegas, where higher education leaders considered implementation strategies for 4K and other emerging audiovisual innovations."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will 4K adoption mean for your institution? How will students interface differently with these technologies? eCampus News takes an in-depth look. —Eduwire Editors