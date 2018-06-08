Colleges should consider integrating bootcamps, not view them as threats (Education Dive)

"Rather than be threatened by bootcamp models, colleges should learn from them and integrate them into their core to better prepare their graduates for a wide variety of jobs, according to Matthew Rascoff, associate vice provost for digital education and innovation at Duke University."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions shouldn’t see bootcamps as threats to their future success. Quite the opposite. Schools should capitalize on the opportunity the success of this models presents and craft their own offerings. —Eduwire Editors