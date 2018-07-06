Colleges Pivot to Train Tomorrow’s IT Experts (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education is seeing an upswing in requests for more practical, real-world classes and courses with relevant experience as students report not feeling prepared for the real world of IT."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How do you ensure viability and relevance of a degree in a fast-moving field like cybersecurity? Some schools are designing courses based on the skill sets required by Amazon Web Services. Other colleges are encouraging IT students to diversify their training and portfolios as much as possible. Read more about these interesting strategies. —Eduwire Editors