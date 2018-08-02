College students learning online, but stepping on campus (University Business)

"Like their peers on campus, students enrolled in online programs benefit when they feel included in a community and supported by their institution. Colleges cater to this population by offering in-person special events and extended office hours so students can find the mix of help they need to succeed."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think online students won’t ever set foot on campus? Think again. Read why your institution should reach out to these online learners with in-person opportunities. —Eduwire Editors