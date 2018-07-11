Canvas Catches, and Maybe Passes, Blackboard (Inside Higher Ed)

"Canvas has unseated Blackboard Learn as the leading LMS at U.S. colleges and universities, according to new data from MindWires Consulting."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As a Canvas user, I can attest to its great customer service. But that's not the only reason it's stealing the crown as leading LMS provider. Canvas was the right solution at the right time, offering a cloud-based alternative at the moment institutions felt more confident moving away from on-prem services. —Eduwire Editors