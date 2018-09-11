Can You Measure Learner Engagement By Watching a Student’s Face? (eLearning Inside News)

"Measuring learner engagement in education is tantamount to assessment and efficacy. An engaged student intakes content easier, understands it better, and retains it longer. So, how do you know if a learner is engaged? Teachers who know their students can tell in a vague sense how a lesson went over. But with distance education, institutions might rely exclusively on student feedback. This method is less than ideal for numerous reasons. But what if there was another way?"—Source: e-Learning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could face-tracking software be the key to measuring engagement in online learning? Or does it cross the line into dicey privacy and ethical concerns? Just because we can implement technology doesn’t always mean that we should. —Eduwire Editors