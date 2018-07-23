Can AR/VR Improve Learning? Integrating Extended Reality Into Academic Programs #DLNchat (EdSurge)

"When educators talk about bringing learning into the real world does that include the virtual world? Proponents claim virtual and augmented reality can enhance learning experiences like we’ve never seen before, bringing students into contact with environments they otherwise wouldn’t have access to. But can mixed reality become too real for the learner? Could it stifle creativity? And should we be concerned, or will the hype fade?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How will the virtual realms of AR and VR truly impact higher education? EdSurge digs beyond the hype to give us a clearer picture. —Eduwire Editors