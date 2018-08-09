AI can now tell your boss what skills you lack—and how you can get them (EdSurge)

"Here’s the conundrum with corporate online learning: there are so many classes available from sites like Coursera, edX, and Udacity that companies don’t know what content to offer their employees. And once companies do choose a learning program, it’s tough for them to figure out what skills their employees pick up and to what degree they’ve mastered them. They need an objective metric to evaluate proficiency."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Rather than AI taking jobs from people, here’s a story of machine learning measuring proficiency in a training programs and suggesting pathways for learners fill in any skills gaps that might exist. —Eduwire Editors