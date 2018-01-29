Topics

Adapting to the Lifelong Learning Culture: How and Why Postsecondary Institutions Must Shift (The EvoLLLution)



"The higher education environment is changing, and the changes aren’t being driven by demographic shifts alone. Changes in the labor market and evolving expectations—and capacity—for continuous learning are combining to create an environment where lifelong learning is becoming an expectation, not an exception."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Attitudes toward learning are changing in seismic ways, and learning is becoming an established lifelong constant for many working professionals. What is your institution doing to support this shift? —Eduwire Editors